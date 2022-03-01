Thomas Andrew: Court date set for Doncaster man accused of multiple rapes

Thomas Andrew, of Peakstone Close, Balby, is accused of three counts of rape, assault with intent to commit a sexual offence, burglary, and actual bodily harm on a police officer.

The 21-year-old appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 28.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 28. He has yet to enter a plea.

Police were called to Hunter's Bar in Sheffield.

Andrew was arrested over an alleged incident in Sharrow, near the Hunters Bar roundabout, during the early hours of Saturday, February 26.

A huge police cordon was in place that day, with Ecclesall Road and Sharrow Vale Road both initially closed, after police and paramedics were called to Junction Road at around 6am.