This is why you might have seen police stopping cars outside a Doncaster park
Residents have reported seeing a major police operation with cars being stopped outside a popular Doncaster park.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST
Officers were pictured stopping a string of taxis outside Elmfield Park on Bennetthorpe on Friday night, sparking fears of a new police probe at the park which has seen a number of serious crimes in recent years.
But the pre-planned operation by South Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team was carried out in conjunction with Doncaster Council to check taxi licences and check vehicle roadworthiness.