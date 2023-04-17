News you can trust since 1925
This is why you might have seen police stopping cars outside a Doncaster park

Residents have reported seeing a major police operation with cars being stopped outside a popular Doncaster park.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST
Police carried out a licensing operation outside Doncaster's Elmfield Park.Police carried out a licensing operation outside Doncaster's Elmfield Park.
Officers were pictured stopping a string of taxis outside Elmfield Park on Bennetthorpe on Friday night, sparking fears of a new police probe at the park which has seen a number of serious crimes in recent years.

But the pre-planned operation by South Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team was carried out in conjunction with Doncaster Council to check taxi licences and check vehicle roadworthiness.