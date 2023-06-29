News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

This is why you may have seen lots of police in these Doncaster villages yesterday

Residents in several Doncaster villages have been reassured after spotting a heavy police presence on roads around their homes.
By Darren Burke
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:57 BST

People living in Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun reported numerous police vehicles on Doncaster Road, Thorne Road, Church Balk and other key routes early yesterday morning, leading to social media speculation.

More police vehicles were spotted near to Hungerhill School in Edenthorpe, while vehicles were also spotted in the industrial estates dotted across Kirk Sandall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, residents have been reassured that the number of vehicles was part of an ongoing operation to increase police visibility across Doncaster and to monitor anti-social behaviour.

Heavy police activity was reported in parts of Doncaster yesterday.Heavy police activity was reported in parts of Doncaster yesterday.
Heavy police activity was reported in parts of Doncaster yesterday.
Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police have carried out a number of similiar patrols and initiatives in other areas of Doncaster in recent months to press home the message.

Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.