This is why you may have seen lots of police in these Doncaster villages yesterday
People living in Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun reported numerous police vehicles on Doncaster Road, Thorne Road, Church Balk and other key routes early yesterday morning, leading to social media speculation.
More police vehicles were spotted near to Hungerhill School in Edenthorpe, while vehicles were also spotted in the industrial estates dotted across Kirk Sandall.
However, residents have been reassured that the number of vehicles was part of an ongoing operation to increase police visibility across Doncaster and to monitor anti-social behaviour.
South Yorkshire Police have carried out a number of similiar patrols and initiatives in other areas of Doncaster in recent months to press home the message.
Anyone wanting to report crime and anti-social behaviour in Doncaster can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, 999 in an emergency or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.