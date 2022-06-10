This is why there was heavy police activity near to Doncaster Racecourse yesterday

Heavy police activity was reported throughout the day near to the Straight Mile at Doncaster Racecourse.

Now South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster Central team have revealed details of the operation.

A spokesman said: “We have conducted a traffic operation alongside the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police operation was carried out on the Straight Mile in Doncaster.

“A variety of commercial and private vehicles were stopped and checked for roadworthiness through the day.

“As a result, six goods vehicles were issued with prohibition notices, one tachograph offence was identified, and one vehicle was issued with an immediate prohibition.

"One van was seized and the driver reported to court for no insurance.

"Three offence reports were completed for defective tyres and vehicle weight offences.