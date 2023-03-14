This is Brandon Gilbert and police are trying to trace him in connections with assault and harassment offences
Officers in Doncaster are asking for your help to find wanted man Brandon Gilbert.
Gilbert, aged 20, from Campsall, is wanted in connection to reports of assault and harassment offences in Balby and Edlington last month.
Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Gilbert recently, or knows where he may be staying.
Gilbert has links to Balby, Edlington and Campsall.
If you see Gilbert or you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via ther new online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 684 of when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.