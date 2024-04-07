Thieves disable security system to steal BMW from Lakeside home

Thieves disabled a security system to steal a BMW from a home in Lakeside.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Apr 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2024, 16:27 BST
The incident happened on Friday night on Winscar Road.

A relative of the car’s owner said: "The thieves disabled the security system so unfortunately we have no footage.

“He has reported it as stolen to the police and everything but if anyone sees/hears/has any other CCTV or anything that you think would be helpful, can you let me know.”

The vehicle is a white BMW X5 with the registration FA15 VRF.