Thieves disable security system to steal BMW from Lakeside home
Thieves disabled a security system to steal a BMW from a home in Lakeside.
The incident happened on Friday night on Winscar Road.
A relative of the car’s owner said: "The thieves disabled the security system so unfortunately we have no footage.
“He has reported it as stolen to the police and everything but if anyone sees/hears/has any other CCTV or anything that you think would be helpful, can you let me know.”
The vehicle is a white BMW X5 with the registration FA15 VRF.