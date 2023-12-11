These four Doncaster shoplifters are all behind bars after a Christmas thieving spree
Lee Hamshaw, Janis Slapins, Lee Turton and Andrew Drury have all been jailed after admitting a series of thefts at stores in Doncaster.
Their thefts ranged far and wide, with stores such as The Range, Next, Sainsbury's and HMV all targeted by the shoplifters in the run up to and during the busy festive period.
All four of them were recognised on CCTV as the perpetrators of the thefts and were known as prolific offenders in Doncaster.
They have since been jailed for a combined total of two years and four months.
Sergeant Steve Roberts, of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "The Christmas period is a busy and stressful time for retail workers, and they shouldn't have to deal with the added pressure of shoplifters.
"Staff were forced to challenge these thieves in an attempt to bravely apprehend them and stop them from stealing, but this isn't something they should have to face.
"Retail crime is not a victimless crime and punishments are getting tougher, with more and more repeat offenders being given custodial sentences.
"Our dedicated retail crime team in Doncaster has been working hard to build intelligence on known offenders and the message we have for shoplifters in our city is simple - we are coming for you."
To report shoplifting in Doncaster, you can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.