These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Jason Cooley: aged 34, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills, failed to provide a specimen of breath, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, ten points on driving licence, £50 fine, £170 costs.
Samir Rouizi: aged 45, of Sandringham Road, Intake, breach of restraining order, breach of non-molestation order, assault by beating, 22 weeks in prison, restraining order imposed.
Joanne Cheryl Cronin: aged 43, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £52 compensation, £85 costs.
Christopher Turner: aged 44, of Woodfield Road, Balby, theft, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £106 costs.
Jerry Appicella: aged 51, of Craganour Place, Denaby Main, carried a kitchen knife in a public place without lawful authority, 11 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.
Michael Caine: aged 30, of Riviera Place, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Kyle Hamilton: aged 27, of Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, possession of a class B drug, £40 fine, £32 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Paul Dean Scott: aged 42, of Harrogate Drive, Denaby, drink driving, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 48 months.
Brad Morell: aged 30, of Hamilton Court, Conisbrough, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Samantha Callaway: aged 43, of Main Street, Mexborough, assaulted a police officer acting in the function as an emergency worker, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 compensation.
Sally Ann Butterfield: aged 30, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £60 costs.
Andrew Joseph Gaskin: aged 25, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Wayne Anthony Miller: aged 36, of Gowdall Green, Bentley, drunk and disorderly, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Thomas Wright: aged 31, of Wentworth Road, Wheatley, drunk and disorderly, discharged conditionally for six months, £106 costs.
Harry Daniel Holland: aged 23, of Linden Grove, Edlington, assault by beating, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, must complete a building better relationships programme, rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 compensation, £200 costs.
Daniel Davd Lawrence: aged 24, of no fixed address, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.
Chanderdeep Singh: aged 42, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £40 fine, £85 costs.
John Kilgallon: aged 36, of Addison Road, Mexborough, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £700 compensation.
Ben Albert Barton: aged 30, of HMP Doncaster, drink driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention, committed a further offence while subject to a conditonal discharge, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years, 42 days.
David Bilby: aged 56, of Alexander Street, Bentley, theft, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison, £7 compensation.
Clarke Dixon: aged 28, of Chestnut Court, Bentley, criminal damage, £60 fine, £117 costs.
Benjamin Gregory: aged 29, of Aberconway Crescent, New Rossington, criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £175 costs, £150 compensation.
Daniel John Lee Sticklen: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, six weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Robert David Sword: aged 32, of Willow Crescent, Thorne, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 36 weeks in prison, £115 costs, £40 compensation.
Philip Blandford: aged 29, of Bay Tree Grove, Auckley, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £150 compensation.
Dean Anderton: aged 26, of Braithwaite Avenue, Braithwaite, breach of non-molestation order, £200 fine, £115 costs.
Billy Dean Askin: aged 20, of Station Road, Hatfield, criminal damage, £50 fine, £115 costs.
Liam Askin: aged 20, of no fixed address, criminal damage, assault by beating, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs, restraining order imposed.
Joel Andrew Carr: aged 23, of Elsworth Close, Town Centre, entered onto the railway while unfit as a result of being in a state of intoxication, possession of a class B drug, £120 fine, £115 costs.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Brett David Bark: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, 14 days in prison, £122 costs.Alsha Gajadeera Arachchilage: aged 28, of Hall Road, Moorgate, Rotherham, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £100 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.Lee Hoyle: aged 31, of Birdwell Road, Kilnhurst, Rotherham, theft, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £104.97 compensation.Stephen Paul Roy Meek: aged 43, of Olive Close, Aston, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £175 costs.Bradley Darren Daniel Moore: aged 28, of Winn Drive, Hillsborough, used or threatened unlawful violence towards a person(s) and the conduct caused the person(s) to fear for their personal safety, assaulted an NHS consultant acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £75 compensation, £85 costs.