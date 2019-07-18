These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
Addresses Doncaster unless stated
Nathan Atkins: aged 36, of Riviera Parade, Bentley, theft, attempted theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £81.98 compensation.
Lee Booth: aged 43, of no fixed address, theft, £100 fine, £30 costs.
Daniel McMillan: aged 23, of Ridgill Avenue, Skellow, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 compensation, £175 costs.
Paul Andrew Speight: aged 48, of no fixed address, theft, £100 fine, £32 costs.
Lewis David Robert Brown: aged 27, of Windermere Crescent, Kirk Sandall, breach of non-molestation order, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Lee Donald Dunn: aged 38, Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £190 compensation.
David Michael Pepper: aged 29, of Ramsden Road, Hexthorope, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, 12 weeks in prison, £200 costs.
Naseh Nusab Yaghobi: aged 33, of no fixed address, criminal damage, four weeks in prison, £400 compensation.
Barry Dean Smith: aged 36, of Scaftworth Close, Bessacarr, breach of restraining order, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.
David Brian Osbourne: aged 53, of Grove Place, Balby Bridge, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £85 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
Joshua Lee William Carter-Walsh: aged 27, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, carried a knuckle duster in a public place without lawful authority, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, order for the destruction of the knuckle duster, £256 compensation.
Ross Wilfred Daniels: aged 18, of Cardigan Road, Intake, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £270 costs, £330 costs.
Jason Cooley: aged 44, of The Grove, Wheatley Hills, failed to stop a vehicle when required to do so by a constable in uniform, drink driving, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £285 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.
Laura Hooker: aged 31, of College Road, Town Centre, theft, assault by beating,16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Owen Stothard: aged 30, of Gladstone Road, Hexthorpe, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.
Stephen John Caffrey: aged 52, of Lothian Road, Intake, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.
Michael Nettleship: aged 21, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £40 fine.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Shane Pickersgill: aged 27, of Crookes Road, Balby, theft, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Christopher Francis Burke: aged 46, of Crags Road, Denaby Main, theft, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £450 compensation.
Leo Callery: aged 23, of Ashburton Close, Adwick Le Street, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.
Joel Andrew Carr: aged 23, of Elsworth Close, Balby Bridge, breach of criminal behaviour order, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Christoper Hellewell: aged 47, of Lansdown Road, Intake, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £75 costs.
Stefan Walker: aged 28, of Galsworth Close, Balby, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Mark Latham: aged 43, of Draycott Walk, Carcroft, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £50 fine, £75 costs.
Ryan Long: aged 24, of Hallgate, Mexborough, possession of a class B drug, £50 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Andrew Mangham: aged 45, of Lime Tree Avenue, Town Centre, drunk and disorderly, carried a folding pocket knife which had a blade the cutting edge of which exceeded 7.62 centimetres, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £150 fine, £170 costs, order for the destruction of the folding pocket knife.
Emma Pearl Thompson AKA Carr: aged 37, of Stockbridge Lane, Bentley, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 24 weeks in prison, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £115 costs.
Lynne Clark: aged 36, of Holmes Carr Crescent, New Rossington, failed to provide a specimen of breath, £307 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.
Arnold Edward Shaw: aged 75, of Large Square, Stainforth, harassment, assault by beating, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £120 fine, £30 costs, restraining order imposed.
Gareth Taylor: aged 39, of Coppice Road, Highfields, criminal damage, £120 fine, £200 compensation, restraining order imposed.
Gary Young: aged 38, of St James Street, Town Centre, theft, £500 compensation.
Paul James Hamilton: aged 46, of Orchard Lane, Moorends, drink driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Gina Bejenaru: aged 41, of Enfield Road, Hyde Park, used or threatened unlawful violence towards a person and their conduct caused them to fear for their personal safety, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 costs.
Gareth David Coltman: aged 29, of Swaithe Avenue, Scawthorpe, threatened criminal damage intending for a person to fear that the threat would be carried out, £120 fine, £115 costs.
Lindsey Julie Leanne Fanning: aged 32, of Princes Crescent, Edlington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.
Andrew Robert Lynam: aged 22, of Burton Avenue, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.