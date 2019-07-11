These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

Addresses Doncaster unless stated

Nicholas Malcolm Barton: aged 48, of Westminster House, Intake, theft, failed to surrender to custody, had a magnet for use in connection with a theft when not in their place of abode, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, 22 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs, £500.98 compensation.

Jamie Jamieson: aged 40, of Austin Avenue, Balby, criminal damage, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £400 compensation.

Daniel David Lawrence: aged 24, of no fixed address, attempted theft, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, ten weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Nigel Mellor: aged 43, of Crecy Avenue, Intake, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £985 costs.

Lisa Jo Rodgers: aged 39, of Daylands Avenue, assault by beating, Conisbrough, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £60 fine, £170 costs.

Shane Phillip Coll: aged 34, of no fixed address, theft, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, 14 weeks in prison, £398 compensation.

David Ian Guest: aged 45, of The Avenue, Bentley, made a phone call threatening to cause damage or harm to a person which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to that person, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £200 costs.

Charles Fallon Bates Headrige: aged 57, of Amersall Crescent, Scawthorpe, was in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured another person, the dog is to be kept on a lead and wearing a muzzle when out of the house, the dog is to live at the same address, when the owner is not available the dog is to kept at registered kennels, the dog is to be kept on a muzzle when their are visitors in the home, £120 fine, £1,545.69 compensation, £115 costs.

Liam Norman Taylor: aged 26, of The Avenue, Bentley, criminal damage, harassment, assault, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, committed another offenc while subject to a suspended sentence, 26 weeks in prison, £735 costs.

Kerry Haywood: aged 36, of Highwoods Crescent, Mexborough, theft, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the de-tagging device used in connection with the theft to be destroyed.

Ian Mangham: aged 40, of Morley Road, Wheatley, criminal damage, committed a further offence while subject to a community order, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £115 costs.

Tokeer Mohammed: aged 19, of Elmfield Road, Hyde Park, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when asked to do so by a constable in uniform, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Bailey Chapman: aged 20, of Asquith Road, Bentley, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £170 costs.

James Hirst: aged 42, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, theft, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £85 costs.

Benas Aleksandravicius: aged 24, of Westfield Road, Balby, drunk and disorderly, £106 fine, £115 costs.

Lisa Derx: aged 47, of Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as their emergency worker by beating them, failed to provide a specimen of breath, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £170 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Jamie John Thomas Pepper: aged 23, of Coppice Road, Highfields, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, 20 weeks in prison, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for two years.

Alan Wasley: aged 60, of The Croft, Conisbrough, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 18 months, £1,908 compensation, £85 costs.

John James Woolrich: aged 41, of West End Lane, New Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation, £105 costs.

Ryan Adcock: aged 20, of Woodlands Way, Denaby Main, drug driving, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Nicholas Ellis: aged 46, of Garden Street, Mexborough, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.

Justine Kerrigan: aged 29, of Ridgill Avenue, Skellow, theft, £40 fine, £70 costs.

Daniel Bernard McCord: aged 30, of Don Street, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, £200 fine, £200 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Rameez Munir: aged 29, of Strafford Road, Wheatley, drink driving, £170 fine, £115 costs, ten points on driving licence.

Tharam Singh: aged 27, of Greenwood Avenue, Balby, drink driving, £240 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Alastair Bernard Cawdron: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.

George Lunn: aged 45, of Barnsley Road, Moorends, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Daniel Tate: aged 28, of South Street, Highfields, driving without insurance, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Eulet Tasurah Thomas: aged 41, of Balby Road, Hexthorpe, breach of non-molestation order, community order, rehabilitation activity order, restraining order imposed, £385 costs.

James Wilson: aged 43, of Victoria Road, Bentley, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.