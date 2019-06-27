These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Michael Hughes: aged 32, of no fixed address, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.Jamie Lock: aged 33, of no fixed address, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.James Lee Wilson: aged 43, of Balfour Road, Bentley, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine, £85 costs.Tyler Wilson: aged 19, of Maple Road, Mexborough, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £75 costs.Stuart Anthony Brown: aged 58, of King Edward Road, Balby, harassment, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £1193.80 compensation, £85 costs.Shelley Farrow: aged 34, of Stockil Road, Hyde Park, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order revoked, 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years.Carl Oates: aged 46, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.Shae Stewart: aged 23, of Maple Road, Mexborough, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £100 costs.Neil Kingdon: aged 56, of St Edwins Close, Dunsville, driving without due care and attention, £500 fine, £800 costs, six points on driving licence.Gareth Anthony Gardener: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £20 fine.Jamie Sampson: aged 40, of Balfour Road, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, £150 fine, six points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.Daniel Weston: aged 38, of Bardolf Road, Cantley, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine.James Waldron: aged 30, of Main Street, Mexbrough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.

Levi Frances Delmar: aged 28, of Lonsdale Avenue, Intake, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, £75 costs.

Gavin John Manchester: aged 28, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, six months in prison, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, theft, £115 costs.

Luke Terence Chadwick: aged 24, of Stirling Street, Balby, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £75 costs.

Ian Mangham: aged 40, of Morley Road, Wheatley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.

Katrina Jones: aged 55, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Leighton Garner: aged 21, of no fixed address, theft, fraud, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine, £115 costs.

Shaun Mark Colton: aged 36, of Alexander Road, Balby, theft, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £303 compensation.

Liam Dixon: aged 30, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, £105.99 compensation.

Lefa Bull: aged 27, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby Main, theft, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.

Leslie Camplin: aged 54, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with a Public Space Protection Order, £60 fine, £190 costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony James Ashworth: aged 50, of Morley Road, Wheatley, assault by beating, community order, must complete a Building Better Relationships porgramme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.

Bradley Kennedy: aged 23, of Markham Square, Edlington, criminal damage, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £116.31 compensation, £115 costs.

Sean Ricky O’Brien: aged 33, of Elm Place, Armthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.

Lee Gimblett: aged 41, of Tudor Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.

Glen William Turner: aged 45, of Truro Avenue, Wheatley, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Kirk Graham: aged 42, of Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.

Stuart Macey: aged 54, of Windsor Road, Town Moor, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £115 costs.

Kenneth Barry Bowman: aged 28, of Church Road, Stainforth, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 10 months.

Malcolm Coy: aged 76, of Broadway, Dunscroft, assault by beating, discharged conditonally for 12 months, £105 costs.

Lauren Moncuit: aged 34, of Ash Hill Crescent, Hatfield, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Courtney Dawn Murray: aged 19, of Beverley Road, Wheatley, driving without due care and attention, £80 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.