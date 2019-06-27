These are the latest convictions from Doncaster magistrates’ courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Michael Hughes: aged 32, of no fixed address, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.Jamie Lock: aged 33, of no fixed address, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.James Lee Wilson: aged 43, of Balfour Road, Bentley, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine, £85 costs.Tyler Wilson: aged 19, of Maple Road, Mexborough, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order, six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £75 costs.Stuart Anthony Brown: aged 58, of King Edward Road, Balby, harassment, criminal damage, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, restraining order imposed, £1193.80 compensation, £85 costs.Shelley Farrow: aged 34, of Stockil Road, Hyde Park, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, community order revoked, 16 weeks in prison suspended for two years.Carl Oates: aged 46, of no fixed address, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.Shae Stewart: aged 23, of Maple Road, Mexborough, harassment, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £200 compensation, £100 costs.Neil Kingdon: aged 56, of St Edwins Close, Dunsville, driving without due care and attention, £500 fine, £800 costs, six points on driving licence.Gareth Anthony Gardener: aged 34, of no fixed address, failed to comply with a community protection notice, £20 fine.Jamie Sampson: aged 40, of Balfour Road, Bentley, possession of a class B drug, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, failed to surrender to custody, £150 fine, six points on driving licence, order for the destruction of the drug.Daniel Weston: aged 38, of Bardolf Road, Cantley, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a class A drug, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine.James Waldron: aged 30, of Main Street, Mexbrough, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £105 costs.
Levi Frances Delmar: aged 28, of Lonsdale Avenue, Intake, failed to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison, supervision default order made, £75 costs.
Gavin John Manchester: aged 28, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker, assaulted a police constable acting in their function as an emergency worker by beating them, six months in prison, criminal damage, failed to surrender to custody, theft, £115 costs.
Luke Terence Chadwick: aged 24, of Stirling Street, Balby, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £100 fine, £75 costs.
Ian Mangham: aged 40, of Morley Road, Wheatley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £50 fine, £75 costs.
Katrina Jones: aged 55, of Lawn Avenue, Woodlands, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Leighton Garner: aged 21, of no fixed address, theft, fraud, failed to surrender to custody, £100 fine, £115 costs.
Shaun Mark Colton: aged 36, of Alexander Road, Balby, theft, breach of restraining order, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £303 compensation.
Liam Dixon: aged 30, of no fixed address, theft, failed to surrender to custody, 16 weeks in prison, £115 costs, £105.99 compensation.
Lefa Bull: aged 27, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby Main, theft, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 12 weeks in prison, £115 costs.
Leslie Camplin: aged 54, of Carr View Avenue, Balby, failed to comply with a Public Space Protection Order, £60 fine, £190 costs.
Anthony James Ashworth: aged 50, of Morley Road, Wheatley, assault by beating, community order, must complete a Building Better Relationships porgramme, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs, restraining order imposed.
Bradley Kennedy: aged 23, of Markham Square, Edlington, criminal damage, restraining order imposed, £80 fine, £116.31 compensation, £115 costs.
Sean Ricky O’Brien: aged 33, of Elm Place, Armthorpe, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £115 costs.
Lee Gimblett: aged 41, of Tudor Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £170 costs.
Glen William Turner: aged 45, of Truro Avenue, Wheatley, assault, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Kirk Graham: aged 42, of Barnby Dun Road, Wheatley, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Stuart Macey: aged 54, of Windsor Road, Town Moor, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £115 costs.
Kenneth Barry Bowman: aged 28, of Church Road, Stainforth, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a vehicle for which no test certificate had been issued, eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 10 months.
Malcolm Coy: aged 76, of Broadway, Dunscroft, assault by beating, discharged conditonally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Lauren Moncuit: aged 34, of Ash Hill Crescent, Hatfield, drink driving, £500 fine, £135 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.
Courtney Dawn Murray: aged 19, of Beverley Road, Wheatley, driving without due care and attention, £80 fine, £115 costs, five points on driving licence.
Nicholas Nathan Crossley: aged 26, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, criminal damage, £500 compensation.