These are the latest convictions from Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Ben Quirk, age 40, Christ Church Road, Doncaster: In possession of class B drugs. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Daniel Stray, age 36, Flint Road, Intake: Breach domestic violence protection order. Fined £50.

Adam Porter, age 33, St Catherines Avenue. Balby: Breach of exclusion, criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for 20 weeks concurrent. Costs £128.

Mateusz Rowinski, age 36, Weston Road, Balby: Driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. No relevant insurance. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three months. Fined £525. Costs £138.

Michael Daley, age 27, Violet Avenue, Edlington: Failed to comply with community order. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with community order, under curfew with electronic tagging for 16 weeks between the hours of 7pm-7am August 25 to December 12. Costs £75.

Gayle Donnelly, age 45, St David Drive, Cusworth: In possession of class B drugs. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Mark Hodgson, age 49, Broxbourne Gardens, Bentley: In possession of class B drugs. Fined £80. Costs £119.

Tammy Louise Wilkinson, age 45, NFA: Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison. Fined £40. Costs £75.

Scott Harris, age 33, Hirst Gate, Mexborough: Assault by beating. Criminal damage. Harrassement. Must comply with community order by August 2022. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Carry out 255 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Restraining order made not to go to Sheffield Road, Warmsworth. Order to last until August 2022. Compensation £1,200. Costs £180.

Elisha Fairclough, age 48, Hawthorne Road, Thorne: Drink driving. Committed to prison for 10 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with supervision order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 30 months, reduced by 231 days if approved course completed by March 2023. Costs £213.

Ryan Ross Lowther, age 31, NFA: Assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Restraining order made not to contact the victim directly or indirectly, order to last until further order.

Sarah Connor, age 36, Cooke Street, Bentley: Theft. Committed a further offence while on a suspended sentence. Committed to prison for 16 weeks concurrent,

Compensations £13.

Molly Anne Goulding, age 20, Psalters Lane, Holmes, Rotherham: Use of abusive threatening, disorderly behaviour in a public place. Fined £660. Costs £151.

Steven Gaunt, age 39, Windsor Road, Town Moor: Drink driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months. Fined £120. Costs £119.

Jason Hepple, age 46, HMP Marshgate, Doncaster: Breach of restraining order. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Costs £128.

Bradley Stenton, age 18, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough: Driving under the influence of drugs. 12 months conditional discharge. Costs £22.

Janet Vollands, age 77, Crusader Drive, Sprotbrough: Drink driving. disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 23 months, reduced by 23 weeks if approved course is completed by December, 2022. Fined £230. Costs £119.

Craig Bramham, age 41, Ellerton Gardens, Cantley: Failed to provide a specimen when required when suspected of driving. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if approved course completed by May 2022. Fined £450. Costs £130.

Robert Nicklin, age 36, HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, Doncaster: Theft. Committed to prison for ten weeks. Costs £128.

Constantine Florin Stefoni, age 22, NFA: Failed to comply with community order. In possession of class B drugs. Assaulted a police officer. Committed to prison for 14 weeks. Costs £75.

Paul Jon Barkley, age 46, Bentley Road, Bentley: Drink driving. Must comply with community order by October 2021. Under curfew with electronic tagging between the hours of 8pm-6am, September 1 to October 26. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for25 months, reduced by 25 weeks if approved course completed by February 2022. Costs £180.

Benjamin Mark Bailey, age 32, Broxholme Lane, Doncaster: Failed to comply with community order. Must comply with community order. Under curfew with electronic tagging for ten days between the hours of 7pm-7am September 1-11.

Steven Anderson, age 54, Manor Estate, Toll Bar: Use of threatening abusive behaviour. 18 month conditional discharge. Costs £107.

Lee Paul Hamshaw, age 39, Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane: Breach of community order. Theft. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months. Must comply with Drug Rehabilitation Requirement in next 12 months.

Stephen James Thomas Farrar, age 38, NFA: Use of threatening and abusive behaviour in a public place.. Breach of post sentence supervision order following release from prison. Harrassement. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Costs £128.

John Lee Stuart Neate, age 30, HMP Moorland Prison, Bawtry Road, Hatfield Woodhouse: Entered as a trespasser with intent to steal. Committed to prison for nine weeks. Costs £128.

Danny Horvath, age 24, Elmfield Road, Hyde Park: Failed to produce a valid rail ticket. Fined £220. Compensation £19.50. Costs £184.

Gareth Barker, age 34, Church Street, Greasborough, Rotherham: Failed to comply with public spaces protection order. Fined £220. Costs £284.04.