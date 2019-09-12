These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
John Edward Godfrey: aged 50, of Coniston Road, Mexborough, entered a building as a trespasser and stole items once inside, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £810 compensation.
Claire Dearing: aged 36, of Brunswick Street, Thurnscoe, Rotherham, entered a building as a trespasser and stole an item once inside, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £100 compensation.
Scott David Hall: aged 38, of Wharf Road, Town Centre, breach of public spaces protection order, failed to surrender to custody, discharged conditionally for six months, £21 costs.
Ryan David Howarth: aged 25, of Ardeen Road, Intake, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs.
Anthony Hulme: aged 28, of Daylands Avenue, Conisbrough, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for six months, £106 costs.
Gemma Saxton: aged 35, of Tadcaster Close, Denaby, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, order to continue, £40 fine, £75 costs.
Gurvinder Singh: aged 29, of Chequer Road, Hyde Park, failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order, £160 fine, £125 costs.
Jamie John Izzett: aged 42, of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, £108 fine, £180 costs.
Martin Waite: aged 37, of Buttermere Close, Carcroft, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, £145 fine, £330 costs.
Paula Whitehead: aged 46, of Borrowdale Close, Carcroft, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, assault, £108 fine, £180 costs.
Zeferam Sarek Davison: aged 22, of South Street, Highfields, sent threatening texts and voice mails threatening to cause injury and damage to a person to cause them fear of violence, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £175 costs.
Robert David Hudson: aged 40, of no fixed address, theft, ten days in prison, £332 compensation.
Darren Rylance: aged 32, of McConnell Crescent, Rossington, possession of a class A drug, £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Matthew Griffin: aged 23, of Cedar Road, Balby, assault by beating, assaulted a person causing them actual bodily harm, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £705 costs, £1,000 compensation.
Julia Hargreaves: aged 44, of The Homestead, Bentley, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, failed to surrender to court, £55 fine.
Dean Gary Newall: aged 49, of Garden Street, Mexborough, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Tadeusz Szuberla: aged 51, of Micklethwaite Road, Moorends, assault by beating, restraining order, £500 fine, £135 costs.
Gareth Jonathan Bellfield: aged 35, of Comelybank Drive, Mexborough, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditoonal discharge, £120 fine, £117 costs.
Jamie Barwell: aged 36, of Oakmoor Road, Moorends, possession of a class B drug, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, order for the destruction of the drug, £300 fine, £500 compensation, £85 costs.
Michael Caine: aged 30, of Riviera Parade, Bentley, theft, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £61 costs.
Michael Gyekye: aged 44, of Norman Crescent, Sunnyfields, drink driving, £600 fine, £145 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Lauren Hattersley: aged 22, of Clarence Avenue, Balby, breach of restraining order, £60 fine, £32 costs.
Troy Jermayne Henry: aged 32, of Atholl Crescent, Intake, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid agonist, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, £100 fine, £70 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Mehmet Kaplan: aged 48, of Camden Place, Balby Bridge, theft, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs.
Zack King: aged 24, of Canterbury Road, Wheatley Hills, drunk and disorderly, £40 fine, £107 costs.
Ricky Hemmingfield: aged 37, of Sargeson Road, Armthorpe, drink driving, £389 fine, £335 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.
Paul Rushton: aged 53, of Pashley Road, Thorne, failed to provide a specimen of breath, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £130 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months.
Alexandru Scoarta: aged 24, of Salisbury Road, Hexthorpe, fraud, community order, unpaid work requirement, £150 costs.
Paul Greaves: aged 30, of no fixed address, theft, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, criminal damage, failed to provide a non-intimate sample, 26 weeks in prison, £350 compensation.
Kerry Louise Farnell: aged 38, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 14 days in prison.
James Maximillion: aged 48, of Essex Avenue, Intake, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £64 compensation.
Damien Richard Blackburn: aged 27, of Rosyton Avenue, Bentley, sent a message which conveyed a threat for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient, used violence for the purpose of securing entry in to premises knowing that there was someone present on those premises who opposed their entry, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, restraining order imposed, £810 costs.
David Pepper: aged 38, of Stonyford Drive, Stainforth, breach of restraining order, 20 weeks in prison, £207 costs.
Sean Karby: aged 46, of East Gate, Moorends, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £100 fine, £35 costs.