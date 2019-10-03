These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates' courts
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Igors Klitonciks: aged 50, of Waterdale, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £200 fine, £207 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.
Damien James Robinson: aged 29, of Sandford Road, Balby, possession of a class B drug, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Jonathan Michael Burns: aged 38, of Harewood Avenue, Kirk Sandall, theft, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £33 compensation, £117 costs.
Marcus Morgan: aged 39, of Old Hexthorpe, Hexthorpe, carried a lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £110 fine, £175 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.
Charlotte Kropniewski: aged 35, of Frederick Street, Mexborough, assault by beating, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 compensation.
George Lowe: aged 23, of High Street, Dunsville, assault by beating, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Ryan Hodgson: aged 39, of Bentley Avenue, Hexthorpe, assaulted a police community support office acting in their function as an emergency worker, failed to surrender to custody, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £300 compensation.
Daniel Valance: aged 34, of Lime Tree Avenue, Belle Vue, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person fear that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, community order, unpaid work requirement, £170 costs.
Caitlin Byrne: aged 19, of Wentworth Road, Wheatley, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 26 months.
Bradley Jake Milliken: aged 22, of Lime Tree, Denaby Main, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £105 costs.
Nigel Patrick Darbyshire: aged 54, of Warmsworth Road, Hexthorpe, possession of a class B drug, order for the destruction of the drug, no order for costs due to defendant’s means.
Paul Ebbage: aged 32, of Firbeck House, Balby, theft, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, £326.98 compensation.
Steven Pilkinton: aged 39, of no fixed address, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
David Michael Wraith: aged 42, of Parkinson Street, Wheatley, possession of a class B drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £60 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Dilshad Mustafa: aged 48, of Glyn Avenue, Town Centre, breach of non molestation order, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs.
Keven Nugent: aged 46, of Tutberry Gardens, Cantley, failed to provide a specimen of blood, £250 fine, £280 costs, ten points on driving licence.
Bartosz Szuderski: aged 18, of Blackwood Avenue, Balby, assaulted a paramedic acting in their functions as an emergency worker, community order, unpaid work requirement, £100 compensation.
Thomas Bishop: aged 39, of no fixed address, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty, two weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Ricky Twardowski: aged 35, of no fixed address, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, assaulted a police constable acting in their functions as an emergency worker by beating them, 16 weeks in prison, £150 compensation.
Anna Gamble: aged 35, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, £40 fine, £75 costs.
Gemma Nixon: aged 29, of Hexthorpe Road, Hexthorpe, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £120 fine, £175 costs.
Laura Hooker: aged 31, of College Road, Town Centre, theft, 24 weeks in prison, £449.45 compensation.
Paul Ripley: aged 58, of no fixed address, failed to comply with the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, 20 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Rebecca Stephens: aged 36, of Vincent Road, Town Centre, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, seven days in prison.
Sarah Jane Caroline Johnson: aged 33, of Chequer Avenue, Belle Vue, drunk and disorderly, failed to surrender to custody, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, £80 fine, £117 costs.
Greg Francis Thornhill: aged 36, of no fixed address, theft, eight weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Jonathan Lee: aged 43, of Gordon Street, Town Centre, failed to comply with a community protection notice, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, possession of a class B drug, failed to surrender to custody, begging, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £285 costs, £50 compensation, order for the destruction of the drug.
Mark Turton: aged 47, of Sylvester Avenue, Balby, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.
Malwina Agnieszka Slowick: aged 33, of Manor Estate, Toll Bar, drink driving, driving while disqualified, failed to provide a specimen of breath, 18 weeks in prison, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months, £122 costs.
Dawn Shotton: aged 45, of Wolsey Avenue, Intake, drunk and disorderly, drunk driving, £150 fine, £130 costs, ten points on driving licence.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Lesley Emery: aged 42, of Catherine Avenue, Swallownest, drunk and disorderly, £100 fine.