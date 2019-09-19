These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts
The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.
Doncaster
All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated
Sarwar Maloud: aged 35, of St Vincents Avenue, Town Centre, criminal damage, £100 fine, £500 compensation, £117 costs.
Shaun Paul Lee: aged 38, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £110 compensation, £105 costs, restraining order imposed.
Christopher Robert Morris: aged 32, of Sherwood Road, New Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £212.34 compensation, £106 costs.
Victoria Cordingley: aged 41, of Eden Grove Road, Edenthorpe, drink driving, eight weeks in prison, £122 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 37 months.
Carl Bloor: aged 23, of Palm Grove, Conisbrough, possession of a class B drug, £320 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Anthony Baker: aged 48, of Cromwell Grove, Skellow, assault, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £735 costs, restraining order imposed.
Joshua Samuel Allott: aged 27, of Burman Road, Wath-on-Dearne, Rotherham, criminal damage, £300 fine, £100 compensation, £117 costs.
Gareth Walters: aged 48, of High Street, Barnby Dun, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Walter Booth: aged 49, of South Street, Highfields, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £55 compensation, £106 costs.
Sandeep Gill: aged 37, of Goldsmith Road, Balby, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £207 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.
Oliver Hammond: aged 22, of Selkirk Avenue, Warmsworth, drunk and disorderly, £133 fine, £117 costs.
Callam Hickling: aged 22, of Hornsby Road, Armthorpe, drink driving, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Haylea Withington: aged 34, of Stirling Avenue, Bawtry, refused to stop a vehicle when directed to do so by a police constable, driving without due care and attention, failed to provide a specimen of blood, failed to surrender to court, possession of a class B drug, six weeks in prison, £122 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, order for the destruction of the drug.
Carl Thomas Jowett: aged 34, of Grosvenor Crescent, Arksey, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £200 compensation, £300 costs.
Daniel John Lee Sticklen: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non intimate sample, 10 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Ryan Yeomans: aged 24, of Kelvin Street, Mexborough, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drug driving, £230 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.
Craig Ormsby: aged 28, of Alexandra Road, Balby, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £705 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.
John Robert Marston: aged 34, of Rufford Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation.
Amanda Jane Goodwin: aged 40, of Finkle Street, Thorne, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.
David Wilfred Threadgold: aged 54, of Fidlers Drive, Armthorpe, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 fine, £175 costs.
Colin Franklin Turner: aged 49, of Victoria Road, Balby, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Matthew Pascoe: aged 33, of Fearnhurst Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement,£80 compensation, £85 costs.
Aimee McGuire: aged 35, of Abbey Green, Dunscroft, assault, wilfully assaulted, ill treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed a child under the age of 16 in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £175 costs.
Kyle Bratby: aged 29, of West Road, Mexborough, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Rebecca Jane Leanne Butler: aged 29, of Alexander Road, Bentley, criminal damage, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence,12 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Michael Hughes: aged 32, of no fixed address, carried a folding lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, theft, 34 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.
Martin Turner: aged 27, of Caxton Road, Woodlands, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 56 days.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Ryan Smith: aged 25, of Spring Close View, Gleadless, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.Laura Mary Wood: aged 28, of Larch Mews, Eastwood, Rotherham, assault, theft, breach of criminal behaviour order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 22 weeks in prison, £65.91 compensation.Gregory Ian Bellamacina: aged 39, of Norfolk Park Road, Arbourthorne, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison, £122 costs.Christopher Luke Jacques: aged 34, of Woodcock Place, Manor Castle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs, six points on driving licence.