These are the latest convictions from Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts

The following were convicted at Doncaster and Sheffield magistrates’ courts.

By Reader Letter
Thursday, 19th September 2019, 06:00 am
Doncaster Magistrates' Court

Doncaster

All addresses are Doncaster unless otherwise stated

Sarwar Maloud: aged 35, of St Vincents Avenue, Town Centre, criminal damage, £100 fine, £500 compensation, £117 costs.

Shaun Paul Lee: aged 38, of Spansyke Street, Hexthorpe, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £110 compensation, £105 costs, restraining order imposed.

Christopher Robert Morris: aged 32, of Sherwood Road, New Rossington, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £212.34 compensation, £106 costs.

Victoria Cordingley: aged 41, of Eden Grove Road, Edenthorpe, drink driving, eight weeks in prison, £122 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 37 months.

Carl Bloor: aged 23, of Palm Grove, Conisbrough, possession of a class B drug, £320 fine, £117 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Anthony Baker: aged 48, of Cromwell Grove, Skellow, assault, assault by beating, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £735 costs, restraining order imposed.

Joshua Samuel Allott: aged 27, of Burman Road, Wath-on-Dearne, Rotherham, criminal damage, £300 fine, £100 compensation, £117 costs.

Gareth Walters: aged 48, of High Street, Barnby Dun, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.

Walter Booth: aged 49, of South Street, Highfields, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £55 compensation, £106 costs.

Sandeep Gill: aged 37, of Goldsmith Road, Balby, drink driving, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, unpaid work requirement, £207 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 32 months.

Oliver Hammond: aged 22, of Selkirk Avenue, Warmsworth, drunk and disorderly, £133 fine, £117 costs.

Callam Hickling: aged 22, of Hornsby Road, Armthorpe, drink driving, £350 fine, £120 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Haylea Withington: aged 34, of Stirling Avenue, Bawtry, refused to stop a vehicle when directed to do so by a police constable, driving without due care and attention, failed to provide a specimen of blood, failed to surrender to court, possession of a class B drug, six weeks in prison, £122 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months, order for the destruction of the drug.

Carl Thomas Jowett: aged 34, of Grosvenor Crescent, Arksey, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £20 fine, £200 compensation, £300 costs.

Daniel John Lee Sticklen: aged 32, of no fixed address, theft, failed to provide a non intimate sample, 10 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Ryan Yeomans: aged 24, of Kelvin Street, Mexborough, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, drug driving, £230 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Craig Ormsby: aged 28, of Alexandra Road, Balby, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £705 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

John Robert Marston: aged 34, of Rufford Road, Hyde Park, criminal damage, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £500 compensation.

Amanda Jane Goodwin: aged 40, of Finkle Street, Thorne, theft, discharged conditionally for six months, £20 costs.

David Wilfred Threadgold: aged 54, of Fidlers Drive, Armthorpe, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £300 fine, £175 costs.

Colin Franklin Turner: aged 49, of Victoria Road, Balby, theft, 16 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Matthew Pascoe: aged 33, of Fearnhurst Road, Wheatley Hills, theft, 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement,£80 compensation, £85 costs.

Aimee McGuire: aged 35, of Abbey Green, Dunscroft, assault, wilfully assaulted, ill treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed a child under the age of 16 in a manner likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order imposed, £100 compensation, £175 costs.

Kyle Bratby: aged 29, of West Road, Mexborough, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug £120 fine, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Rebecca Jane Leanne Butler: aged 29, of Alexander Road, Bentley, criminal damage, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence,12 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Michael Hughes: aged 32, of no fixed address, carried a folding lock knife in a public place without lawful authority, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, trespassed upon the lines of a railway company, theft, 34 weeks in prison, £115 costs, order for the destruction of the knife.

Martin Turner: aged 27, of Caxton Road, Woodlands, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 56 days.

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Ryan Smith: aged 25, of Spring Close View, Gleadless, breach of domestic violence protection order, £50 fine.Laura Mary Wood: aged 28, of Larch Mews, Eastwood, Rotherham, assault, theft, breach of criminal behaviour order, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, 22 weeks in prison, £65.91 compensation.Gregory Ian Bellamacina: aged 39, of Norfolk Park Road, Arbourthorne, breach of restraining order, 26 weeks in prison, £122 costs.Christopher Luke Jacques: aged 34, of Woodcock Place, Manor Castle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs, six points on driving licence.