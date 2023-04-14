News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
2 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
4 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
4 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
4 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
5 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

'There's no excuse,' say police as 15 cars found over limit in Doncaster speed blitz

Police have told drivers ‘there’s no excuse for speeding’ after 15 drivers were found over the limit in the latest speed clampdown in Doncaster.

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were out in Rossington for the speeding operation.

A spokesman said: “Over 70 cars were checked and 15 were found to be over the speed limit. Speeding is one of the top four killers on the roads and there is no excuse for it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can report speeding to police on 101.

Police carried out a speeding blitz in Rossington.Police carried out a speeding blitz in Rossington.
Police carried out a speeding blitz in Rossington.