'There's no excuse,' say police as 15 cars found over limit in Doncaster speed blitz
Police have told drivers ‘there’s no excuse for speeding’ after 15 drivers were found over the limit in the latest speed clampdown in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team officers were out in Rossington for the speeding operation.
A spokesman said: “Over 70 cars were checked and 15 were found to be over the speed limit. Speeding is one of the top four killers on the roads and there is no excuse for it.”
You can report speeding to police on 101.