There have been two deliberate rubbish fires in Doncaster - the latest fire incidents

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have put out two separate rubbish fires in Doncaster which were started deliberately.
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 5:34 am
On November 18 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7:35pm on Ogden Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.
The crew came away at 7:45pm.
Also on November 18 Maltby firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9:15pm on Stainton Lane, Stainton, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 9:30pm.
