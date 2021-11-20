There have been two deliberate rubbish fires in Doncaster - the latest fire incidents

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have put out two separate rubbish fires in Doncaster which were started deliberately.

By Laura Andrew
Saturday, 20th November 2021, 5:34 am

On November 18 Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7:35pm on Ogden Road, Wheatley, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 7:45pm.

Also on November 18 Maltby firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 9:15pm on Stainton Lane, Stainton, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 9:30pm.

