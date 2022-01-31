There have been even more deliberate fires in Doncaster over the weekend

A van was deliberately set on fire at 11:05pm (Friday, January 28) on Red House Lane, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 11:55pm

A car was deliberately set on fire at 3:15am (Saturday, January 29) on Sandall Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 4:10am.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a a deliberate fire involving garden waste which had spread to external areas of a property on Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster at 1:45pm (Saturday). The crew left the scene at 2:35pm.

The latest fires.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9:15pm (Saturday, January 29) on King Georges Road, New Rossington, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, January 30 firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving tree branches at 9pm on Wroxham Way, Cusworth, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 9:25pm.