There have been even more deliberate fires in Doncaster over the weekend

Firefighters have tackled multiple fires over the weekend here in Doncaster.

By Laura Andrew
Monday, 31st January 2022, 11:51 am

A van was deliberately set on fire at 11:05pm (Friday, January 28) on Red House Lane, Adwick Le Street, Doncaster. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 11:55pm

A car was deliberately set on fire at 3:15am (Saturday, January 29) on Sandall Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 4:10am.

Thorne firefighters were called out to a a deliberate fire involving garden waste which had spread to external areas of a property on Abbey Road, Dunscroft, Doncaster at 1:45pm (Saturday). The crew left the scene at 2:35pm.

The latest fires.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 9:15pm (Saturday, January 29) on King Georges Road, New Rossington, Doncaster. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 9:50pm.

On Sunday, January 30 firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate fire involving tree branches at 9pm on Wroxham Way, Cusworth, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 9:25pm.

