There has reportedly been a shooting in Doncaster this afternoon

Police have sealed off a Doncaster road after a shooting has reportedly occurred this afternoon.

By Laura Andrew
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 1:52 pm

Burton Avenue in Balby is currently cordoned off by police after a reported shooting.

The incident is said to have happened at around 1pm on February 6.

It is not yet known what the cause of the incident is but no one has yet been reported to be harmed.

Burton aAenue in Balby - currently cordoned off by police.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more information.

