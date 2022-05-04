The South Yorkshire killers who will never be released from prison including Arthur Hutchinson and Anthony Arkwright

Senior judges will hear challenges or appeals to the prison sentences of five killers, including the whole-life terms of disgraced former police officer Couzens; double murderer Ian Stewart and the killers of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The special court of five judges will consider how whole-life orders are imposed, and are set to deliver their judgements at a later date.

Sarah Everard’s murderer

Wayne Couzens is to have his whole-life prison sentence for the horrifying murder of Sarah Everard reviewed today. Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

Ex-Pc Couzens was handed a whole-life term last year for the rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard after he abducted her in south London on March 3 2021.

Sentencing Couzens, Lord Justice Fulford said the circumstances of the case were "devastating, tragic and wholly brutal" and were so exceptional that it warranted a whole-life order.

It was the first time the sentence had been imposed for a single murder of an adult not committed in the course of a terror attack.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ killers

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, are also expected to have their sentences reviewed.

Arthur suffered an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of Tustin, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years after assaulting the child on June 16 2020.

Arthur, whose body was also covered in 130 bruises, died in hospital the next day.

His father, Hughes, who was sentenced to 21 years in prison for manslaughter, is due to appeal against his sentence.

Both sentences will be also challenged by Attorney General Suella Braverman under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.

Jordan Monaghan

The minimum 40-year term handed to Jordan Monaghan after he murdered two of his children and his new partner will also be reviewed by the judges.

In December 2021 Monaghan was jailed after smothering his 24-day-old daughter Ruby as she slept in a Moses basket on New Year's Day 2013.

Eight months later he smothered his 21-month-old son Logan, and six years after that he murdered his new partner, Evie Adams, with a drugs overdose.

Double murderer responsible for deaths of Helen Bailey and Diane Stewart

Double murderer Ian Stewart, who was convicted of murdering his first wife six years before he went on to murder his fiancee, is also due to appeal against his whole-life order.

Stewart killed 51-year-old children's book author Helen Bailey in 2016, and dumped her body in the cesspit of the £1.5 million home they shared in Royston in Hertfordshire.

A trial previously heard it was most likely she was suffocated while sedated by drugs, and Stewart was found guilty of her murder in 2017.

After this conviction, police investigated the 2010 death of Stewart's first wife, Diane Stewart, 47.

The cause of her death was recorded at the time as sudden unexplained death in epilepsy, but in February Stewart was found guilty of her murder.

The cases being heard today

Couzens, 49, formerly of Deal, Kent, and Stewart, 61, previously of Royston, Hertfordshire, will attempt to appeal their whole-life orders.

Tustin, 32, previously of Cranmore Road, Solihull, and Monaghan, aged 30 at sentence and previously of Belgrave Close, Blackburn, will have their sentences challenged by the Attorney General's Office as unduly lenient.

Hughes, 29, will attempt to appeal his sentence which is also being challenged by the Attorney General's Office.

The hearing before the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, Dame Victoria Sharp, Lord Justice Holroyde, Mr Justice Sweeney and Mr Justice Johnson was due to start at 10.30am today (Wednesday, May 4).

Whole-life orders

A total of 61 criminals were serving whole-life orders at the end of last year, according to government figures.

Murder carries a mandatory life sentence and judges set a minimum number of years offenders must serve before they can be considered for parole.

But in extreme cases, whole life orders can be imposed, meaning that prisoners will never be released.

Among the notorious criminals currently serving whole-life orders is Levi Bellfield, who is thought to be the only criminal in UK legal history to be serving two whole-life orders – for Milly Dowling’s murder, the killings of Marsha McDonnell and Amelie Delagrange as well as the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy

Serial killer, Rose West who collaborated with her husband, Fred West, in the torture and murder of at least nine young women, is also serving a whole-life order.

The South Yorkshire killers serving whole life tariffs

Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe, who was arrested in Sheffield, died in November 2021 at the age of 74 while serving a whole life order.

His arrest in Broomhall in January 1981 ended a five-year reign of terror.

His killing spree triggered one of the largest police manhunt’s in history.

The serial killer murdered 13 women and attempted to kill another seven.

He was finally captured when two police officers on patrol in Sheffield spotted a car with false number plates.

Murderer Arthur Hutchinson, who killed three members of a Sheffield family, challenged a whole life order he was sentenced to but lost his appeal and will also spend the rest of his life locked up.

He broke into a home in Dore in October 1983 and fatally stabbed husband and wife Basil and Avril Laitner and their son Richard.

Just hours earlier the family had hosted a wedding celebration.

The judge in his original trial ruled that he should serve a minimum of 18 years behind bars but then-home secretary Leon Brittan later imposed a whole life order.

In 1989, killer Anthony Arkwright was sentenced to a whole life tariff for a 56-hour killing spree in which he disembowelled three victims in Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham.

He was sacked from his job in Mexborough then went home and stabbed his grandfather and two of his neighbours.

In February 2018, Ian Birley was sentenced to a whole life term for murdering 65-year-old John Gogarty, at his Wombwell home, Barnsley.

Birley struck 18 months after he had been released from prison for another murder.

The killer was out on licence after serving his sentence for a 1995 murder, when he attacked Mr Gogarty – stabbing him 69 times.