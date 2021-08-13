'The pizzas are going cold:' Police arrest Doncaster takeaway driver over illegal bike

The pizza delivery rider was stopped by police in Intake last night – with officers drily remarking that the pizzas were ‘going cold’ after discovering the vehicle had no MOT, insurance and was supposed to be off the road.

A spokesman for Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “When we seize a vehicle being driven with no insurance, it is referred to as Operation Takeaway.

"That is sadly ironic for the rider of this Honda motorcycle, who was stopped by officers in Intake.

Police seized a takeaway delivery rider in Doncaster.

“As well as having no insurance in place, the MOT expired in November and it was declared as off road.

“The vehicle is being recovered, the pizzas are going cold, and the driver has been reported to court for the offences.”

The bike was pictured with a Papa John’s delivery box on the back, although it is not clear if he was directly employed by the firm which has a branch in Hall Gate in Doncaster town centre.

We have approached Papa John’s for comment.

Commenting on the thread on Facebook, posters joked about people missing out on their meals.

One wrote: “Meanwhile, customers wondering why their pizza still not not arrived.

Another wrote: “Wondered where my pizza had got to, while a third added: “Someone's going to be gutted for dinner tonight.”