The latest fire incidents in Doncaster including deliberate bin blazes

On December 21 Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7:20pm on Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster.

The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.

Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a road traffic collision at 8:25pm on Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest fire incidents.

Four cars were involved and one person was trapped. Firefighters extricated the casualty.

Crews left the scene at 10:10pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate bin fire at 8:45pm on Sandall Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.

The fire crew left the scene at 9:05pm.

Fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations were called out to a premise at 9:25pm on Ellers Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

This was an accidental fire involving electrics in the ceiling. Firefighters came away at 11:05pm.

Firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 2:15am on Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh, Doncaster.

The crew came away at 2:35am.