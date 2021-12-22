The latest fire incidents in Doncaster including deliberate bin blazes
There were five fire incidents in Doncaster overnight that firefighters tackled and put out.
On December 21 Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7:20pm on Grange Lane, Burghwallis, Doncaster.
The crew left the scene at 7:35pm.
Two fire crews from Thorne and Doncaster stations were called out to a road traffic collision at 8:25pm on Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster.
Four cars were involved and one person was trapped. Firefighters extricated the casualty.
Crews left the scene at 10:10pm.
Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate bin fire at 8:45pm on Sandall Lane, Kirk Sandall, Doncaster.
The fire crew left the scene at 9:05pm.
Fire crews from Doncaster, Edlington and Adwick stations were called out to a premise at 9:25pm on Ellers Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster.
This was an accidental fire involving electrics in the ceiling. Firefighters came away at 11:05pm.
Firefighters attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 2:15am on Claypit Lane, Rawmarsh, Doncaster.
The crew came away at 2:35am.