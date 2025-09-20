Thai woman slashed and told to 'go home' in attack in Doncaster city centre

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly subjected to racist abuse before being attacked in Doncaster city centre.

South Yorkshire Police said the force was called at around 3am to reports of an assault on High Street, close to the Yorkshire Grey pub.

Officers said a woman was approached by a group before being verbally and physically assaulted.

She sustained minor injuries, and enquiries are ongoing, the force confirmed.

The victim’s husband has told how his Thai wife was allegedly subjected to racist abuse while walking with a friend near the bus stop on High Street.

He said: “She was verbally abused and told to ‘go home’ by a group of between four and six people – women and at least one man.

“She tried to walk away but was attacked from behind, pulled to the floor by her hair and assaulted by the group.

“She needed hospital treatment as her hand was slashed open, possibly by a blade, while trying to defend herself. She was taken to hospital by the police,” he said.

Police confirmed the incident number as SYP-20250919-0077 and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.