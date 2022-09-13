Sheffield Crown Court heard how Karl Farnell, aged 39, cornered and threatened the man from outside a Staniforths bakery, in Rotherham town centre, before trying to force his way in through a locked door.

Daniel Penman, prosecuting, said the complainant put his foot behind the door at the bakery to prevent Farnell from getting inside and a concerned sales assistant locked the door.

Mr Penman added: “The complainant noticed the defendant had a knife with a six-inch blade with a serrated edge like a steak knife concealed in the right arm of his jumper.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a "terrifying" knifeman laid siege at a Rotherham bakery where a customer took refuge behind a locked door. Also pictured is an example of a knife.

“The defendant was seen by the manager of the bakery to try and use the knife to open the door of the bakery.”

Farnell, of Coronation Avenue, Misson, Doncaster, smashed a window and the door of the bakery by kicking the glass, according to Mr Penman, and he threatened the man while he shouted and screamed at the complainant before he left the scene after 10 minutes.

The defendant told police the knife had been among belongings that he had picked up and he had not intended to harm the complainant, and he apologised for his actions.

Farnell, who has three previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray, possessing a bladed article in a public place and to causing criminal damage after the incident in March, 2021.

Defence barrister Dermot Hughes said: “He is in my submission someone who is unlikely to trouble the courts again particularly if he is afforded the support as identified by the pre-sentence report.”

He added that the incident had involved a spontaneous act prompted by a chance encounter with a man with whom he had a dispute.

Recorder Angela Frost who acknowledged Farnell has significant health and alcohol issues told Farnell: “You attended the town centre in Rotherham around lunch time, in March, 2021, and behaved in a way that was totally unacceptable and must have been terrifying for anybody who witnessed it.”