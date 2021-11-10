Ten police cars race to Doncaster park in early hours emergency incident

Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity in the area alongside the A19 outside Bentley Park at about 3am.

Video shows a number of police vehicles near to the entrance of the park, with a volley of blue flashing lights.

One said: “I am really scared not knowing what happend. There were so many police cars - over ten.”

Residents reported heavy police activity in Bentley.