Ten police cars race to Doncaster park in early hours emergency incident
Ten police cars are reported to have raced to an emergency incident at a Doncaster park in the early hours of this morning.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:15 am
Eyewitnesses reported heavy police activity in the area alongside the A19 outside Bentley Park at about 3am.
Video shows a number of police vehicles near to the entrance of the park, with a volley of blue flashing lights.
One said: “I am really scared not knowing what happend. There were so many police cars - over ten.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details.