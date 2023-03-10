Ten cars over limit as police launch speeding crackdown in Doncaster village
Ten cars were found to be breaking the speed limit when police launched a speeding clampdown in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 10:22am
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team undertook the operation in Harlington.
A spokesman said: “The team was out with the mobile speed gun last week for a speeding operation on Doncaster Road, Harlington.
"During the operation 70 vehicles were checked, with ten found to be going above the speed limit.”
People can report speeding to South Yorkshire Police on 101.