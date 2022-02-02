Ten cars found speeding as police clampdown on drivers in Doncaster village
Ten drivers were found to be over the speed limit on a speeding clampdown in a Doncaster village.
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, Davies House PCSOs and councillors joined forces for Operation Slow Down in Woodlands.
40 vehicles were checked on Tenter Balk Lane with three exceeding the 30mph limit.
140 Vehicles were checked on Windmill Balk Lane with seven breaching the limit.
Police said the speeding drivers will now be dealt with via the Safety Camera Partnership.