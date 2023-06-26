News you can trust since 1925
Teenager in court after spate of burglaries and thefts across Doncaster

A teenager has appeared in court after being charged in relation to a number of thefts and burglaries across Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

The 19-year-old from Hexthorpe, who is not being named by police, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

He was held by officers investigating burglaries in the Balby and Hexthorpe areas.

He was charged with six offences – three of burglary, two counts of fraud and one of handling stolen goods following the investigation by members of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Operation Castle unit.

A 19-year-old has been held over a string of Doncaster burglaries.