Teenager in court after spate of burglaries and thefts across Doncaster

The 19-year-old from Hexthorpe, who is not being named by police, appeared at Doncaster Magistrates Court.

He was held by officers investigating burglaries in the Balby and Hexthorpe areas.

He was charged with six offences – three of burglary, two counts of fraud and one of handling stolen goods following the investigation by members of Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team’s Operation Castle unit.