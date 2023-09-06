News you can trust since 1925
Teenager held after being found with drugs and knife in Doncaster city centre

A teenager has been arrested after being found with drugs and a knife in Doncaster city centre.
By Darren Burke
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
Plain clothed officers saw a group acting suspiciously on Nether Hall Road and detained the 19-year-old man.

A police spokesman said: “He was found to be in possession of a quantity of what we believe to be controlled drugs, as well as a knife.

"He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent supply drugs and possession of a bladed article. He remains in police custody.”