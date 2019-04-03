A teenage boy was stabbed with a needle during an attack in Doncaster, it has been revealed.

The 13-year-old was walking in woods behind Brantwood Crescent, Cantley, when he was targeted at around 7.45pm on Monday, April, 1.

He told police officers that he had been ‘jabbed with what he thought to be a needle’.

The boy was taken to hospital and discharged after tests.

In a Facebook post, his grandfather said the teenager was walking to his aunt’s house after boxing training when he was targeted,

He said: “He was jumped grabbed and stabbed with a needle.”

He is urging people with information to come forward.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of April 1.