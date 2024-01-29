Teen made to get on his knees by gang who then continued to punch him in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One concerned relative of a young boy who was assaulted contacted the Free Press and said: “Are you aware of the trouble happening in Frenchgate with youths fighting?

"We let our 12-year-old boy go swimming at the Dome last Saturday with ten of his friends only for him to be assaulted twice trying to get on the bus. To the point they've made him get on his knees and filmed it while they repeatedly punched him.

"We've waited over two weeks for a police officer to get in touch only for him to say they have footage but can't do anything unless a police officer recognises the culprits.

Violence breaks out at the interchange.

"After my sister posted about the assault so many people have come forward saying the Frenchgate is like this every weekend now.”

The Free Press approached South Yorkshire Police and they supplied this statement: “We were called at 5.30pm on 13 January 2024, to reports of an assault of a 15-year-old boy in Doncaster.

“It is reported that a 15-year-old boy was punched at a bus stop on Booth Avenue and later, at 6pm, it is reported that the boy was assaulted again in Frenchgate Shopping Centre.”

The added: “Our enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police online https://www.southyorks.police.uk/ or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/17384/24 when you get in touch.”