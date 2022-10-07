Teen girl, 17, among three arrested after police carry out Doncaster drug raids

The trio were arrested after warrants were executed in the Cantley area on Tuesday.

At Acacia Road, a 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

And at Almond Road, a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Police in Doncaster carried out a number of drug raids.

A quantity of cannabis was recovered from both properties.

All three people have all been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

These warrants are part of ongoing work to tackle the violent crime and antisocial behaviour linked to illegal drugs supply in the city, said police.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Hammond, who is leading the operation, said: “We are well aware of the negative impact that drug production and dealing has on our local communities.

“Often this type of criminality has links to organised crime, and is a major factor in incidents of violent crime.

“I hope these results, along with those of last week, serve as a warning to those people involved in this type of criminality.”

Any information relating to drugs supply and violent crime can be passed to your local neighbourhood team or shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Information can be reported to police by calling 101, via online chat, or online portal: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.

