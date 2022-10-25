Teen gang arrested near Doncaster hospital on drugs and burglary charges
Two 13-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on drugs and burglary charges after being held near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary in a police swoop.
Police were called to Armthorpe Road and Thorne Road last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call last night around 8:45pm for reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously on Armthorpe Road in Doncaster.
“Officers conducted a search of the area, and detained three teenagers in connection to the reports.
“A 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped and possession of a controlled drug. He has been released under investigation.
“A 17 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped. He has been released without charge.
“A 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug. He has been released under investigation.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.