Teen gang arrested near Doncaster hospital on drugs and burglary charges

Police were called to Armthorpe Road and Thorne Road last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call last night around 8:45pm for reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously on Armthorpe Road in Doncaster.

“Officers conducted a search of the area, and detained three teenagers in connection to the reports.

Police were called to a gang of teens acting suspiciously near Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“A 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped and possession of a controlled drug. He has been released under investigation.

“A 17 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped. He has been released without charge.

“A 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug. He has been released under investigation.”