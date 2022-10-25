News you can trust since 1925
Teen gang arrested near Doncaster hospital on drugs and burglary charges

Two 13-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on drugs and burglary charges after being held near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary in a police swoop.

By Darren Burke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2022, 11:19am

Police were called to Armthorpe Road and Thorne Road last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We received a call last night around 8:45pm for reports of a group of youths acting suspiciously on Armthorpe Road in Doncaster.

“Officers conducted a search of the area, and detained three teenagers in connection to the reports.

Police were called to a gang of teens acting suspiciously near Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

“A 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped and possession of a controlled drug. He has been released under investigation.

“A 17 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of going equipped. He has been released without charge.

“A 13 year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled drug. He has been released under investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.