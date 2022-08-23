Teen, 15, arrested after caught riding stolen motorbike in Doncaster street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the bike in The Grove, Wheatley Hills after it was seen being driven dangerously by youths in the local area.

A spokesman said: ”The driver, a 15-year-old male, was detained while the passenger made good his escape. The motorcycle had been stolen from the Harworth area in June of this year.”

On the same day, a black Ford Fiesta was reported to have been abandoned on Guildford Road, Wheatley.

The stolen bike was recovered in Wheatley Hills.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the vehicle was on false plates and had been stolen from the Intake area of Doncaster.

The vehicle has been recovered for CSI examination.

You can report car crime and anti social behaviour in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.