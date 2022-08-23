News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Teen, 15, arrested after caught riding stolen motorbike in Doncaster street

The teenage rider of a stolen motorbike was held by police after being spotted driving dangerously in a Doncaster street.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:23 am

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the bike in The Grove, Wheatley Hills after it was seen being driven dangerously by youths in the local area.

A spokesman said: ”The driver, a 15-year-old male, was detained while the passenger made good his escape. The motorcycle had been stolen from the Harworth area in June of this year.”

On the same day, a black Ford Fiesta was reported to have been abandoned on Guildford Road, Wheatley.

The stolen bike was recovered in Wheatley Hills.

Most Popular

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the vehicle was on false plates and had been stolen from the Intake area of Doncaster.

The vehicle has been recovered for CSI examination.

You can report car crime and anti social behaviour in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

The abandoned car was recovered in Wheatley by police.