Teen, 15, arrested after caught riding stolen motorbike in Doncaster street
The teenage rider of a stolen motorbike was held by police after being spotted driving dangerously in a Doncaster street.
Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped the bike in The Grove, Wheatley Hills after it was seen being driven dangerously by youths in the local area.
A spokesman said: ”The driver, a 15-year-old male, was detained while the passenger made good his escape. The motorcycle had been stolen from the Harworth area in June of this year.”
On the same day, a black Ford Fiesta was reported to have been abandoned on Guildford Road, Wheatley.
Most Popular
-
1
Man dies in Doncaster street despite emergency services' attempt to save him
-
2
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Closure consultation period extended, say politicians
-
3
Police in man hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the UK
-
4
Man arrested as speeding car ploughs into lamp-post in Doncaster police chase
-
5
Thorne Road: Major Doncaster route finally re-opens after three year bridge saga
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the vehicle was on false plates and had been stolen from the Intake area of Doncaster.
The vehicle has been recovered for CSI examination.
You can report car crime and anti social behaviour in Doncaster to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.