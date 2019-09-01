Suspected thief who may have taken rider's bike after crash hunted in Doncaster
Police are hunting a suspected thief who may have fled with a rider's motorbike after a crash in Doncaster.
Police said a 20-year-old man was riding an off-road type motorbike along Beckett Road, close to Doncaster town centre, when for 'reasons unknown, he has lost control and collided with a metal framed bus stop.'
As the man lay injured in the road police suspect someone else has taken off with the crashed motorbike following the incident yesterday at 4.20pm.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services attended the scene, to take the man to hospital, and found that the bike was not there.
"A bike thought to be linked to the incident was later found abandoned in the local area.
"Officers are asking any witnesses to contact them, as well as anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of Lincoln Road, Lichfield Road or Ripon Avenue.
"Did you see the collision? Did you see anyone approach the rider shortly after and take the bike?
"If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 606 of 31 August 2019."