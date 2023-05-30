News you can trust since 1925
Suspected heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis seized during raid in Doncaster village

Two suspects were arrested after police found stashes of heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis inside and outside a house.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th May 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 17:11 BST

Officers carried out the warrant in Serlby Park Drive, Bircotes, after receiving intelligence drugs were being sold from the property.

After gaining entry at around 7.30am on Thursday (25 May), a thorough search was conducted of the address, which quickly led to the discovery of thousands of pounds worth of cash.

A large bag filled with suspected crack cocaine was then found inside a toilet bowl, while deal bags of heroin and cocaine were also uncovered outside in the garden.

The stashThe stash
Officers also found a large quantity of cannabis outside the house in the shed, as well as drug paraphernalia and multiple mobile phones.

Bassetlaw Operation Reacher teamed up with Tactical Support Group (TSG) officers and the Newark and Sherwood Operation Reacher team to execute the raid.

A 20-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were both arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, as well as possession of criminal property.

PC Andy Sansom, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great result that helped take large quantities of dangerous drugs off the streets and out of harm’s way.

Some of the suspected drugs foundSome of the suspected drugs found
“Warrants like this one provide an effective means for us to confirm criminal activity that the intelligence we gather suggests could be taking place.

“As a direct result of these search powers, we have been able to act on this information and arrest two suspects in connection with a serious crime.”

What is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine foundWhat is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine found
