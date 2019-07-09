Suspected Doncaster thief caught after police chase
A suspected thief was caught after a police chase through the streets of Doncaster.
By Lee Peace
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 07:42
Officers from the Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team caught the 20-year-old Dunscroft man after a ‘foot chase through the area’.
In a Facebook post, the team added he was “arrested for theft from motor vehicle and for being wanted for breaching his bail conditions.
“He is under investigation for the theft and has been remanded to appear at crown court in the morning for failing to have a tag fitted and breach of bail.”