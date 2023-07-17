After receiving intelligence about suspected fuel thieves using quad bikes to break into businesses and destroy crops Bassetlaw Operation Reacher officers jumped into action.

The team, who were out in the Harworth area on Thursday night (13 July) as part of an operation targeting criminals blighting rural communities, were alerted to reports of a theft taking place shortly after 11pm.

Using the stinger to stop the quad from escaping, the team helped by response officers, the dog unit and the roads policing team then arrested two men on suspicion of theft and conspiring to steal.

Suspected stolen fuel found during rural crime operation

Following further inquiries throughout the night 31 drums full of diesel were discovered and seized along with the quad bike.

The men, aged 27 and 30, have since been interviewed and bailed with conditions.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “We are working hard to put a stop to those criminals who think they can target our rural businesses and farms and steal machinery, fuel, and destroy crops and land.

“This operation is one of the ways we are cracking down on rural criminals alongside other regular operations throughout Bassetlaw and talking to our communities and working hard to tackle their concerns.

“This is a great result for us in disrupting this kind of offending, but it also sends out a strong message to those thinking about targeting our communities. You may not see my officers, but we are there gathering evidence and will act to catch those responsible.”

Chief Inspector Clive Collings, Nottinghamshire Police’s rural crime portfolio holder, said: “We know that rural communities can feel isolated and, therefore, vulnerable to criminals who might seek to target them.

“Conducting operations like this is key for us in our ongoing efforts to keep our communities safe and businesses protected.

“But we also rely on our communities to keep us informed of any suspicious or criminal behaviour. I want to appeal to farmers, businesses, homeowners, or anyone who has any information that might help us disrupt criminality and arrest those responsible to report it to us.

“Operations like this one, resulting in us locating 800 litres of suspected stolen diesel, are a fantastic illustration of our determination to prevent and disrupt crime. I want to reassure our communities we won’t stop targeting those offending in across the county.

“With the help and commitment of the Police and Crime Commissioner in funding such operations, we will continue to clampdown on offenders targeted our rural communities.”