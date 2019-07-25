Suspected car thief leads police on chase through Doncaster
A suspected car thief led police on a chase through the streets of Doncaster and Rotherham – but officers got him in the end.
The Ford Focus was stolen from a property in Mexborough and Doncaster officers gave chase in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The pursuit crossed over into the Rotherham district and before long officers managed to catch up with him.
In a Facebook post, South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team said: “The pursuit culminated in Kilnhurst in Rotherham after the vehicle tyres were deflated and the driver was detained.
“The male, aged 35, from the local area has since been charged with multiple offences, including burglary, failing to stop and dangerous driving.
“He has been remanded to appear in court.”