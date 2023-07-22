Suspect due in court after cash, knife and balaclava uncovered
The county’s knife crime team were out on patrol in Bassetlaw on Tuesday night (18 July) and spotted a car making off at speed.
A search then ensued, and the vehicle was stopped in Scrooby Road, Bircotes, at around 7.15pm.
Following a search of the car, a small lock knife, balaclava, gardening gloves, and cash were found.
Ryan Millington, aged 29, of Kingston Road, Worksop, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
He has been released on bail to appear before magistrates in Mansfield on 18 October.
A further 49-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, drug driving, and driving without reasonable consideration to other users.
He’s been released under investigation while inquiries continue.