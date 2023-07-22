News you can trust since 1925
Suspect due in court after cash, knife and balaclava uncovered

A man will appear in court after police caught up with a car that sped off after spotting their unmarked vehicle.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 18:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 18:19 BST

The county’s knife crime team were out on patrol in Bassetlaw on Tuesday night (18 July) and spotted a car making off at speed.

A search then ensued, and the vehicle was stopped in Scrooby Road, Bircotes, at around 7.15pm.

Following a search of the car, a small lock knife, balaclava, gardening gloves, and cash were found.

A balaclava
Ryan Millington, aged 29, of Kingston Road, Worksop, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

He has been released on bail to appear before magistrates in Mansfield on 18 October.

A further 49-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, drug driving, and driving without reasonable consideration to other users.

He’s been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “We are regularly carrying out patrols like this and will always act when we think we’ve spotted anything suspicious to investigate.

“We refused to give up on finding this vehicle and have now charged a man in relation to the incident who will next face magistrates in court.

“Keeping people safe and taking weapons off our streets remains a key priority for us and we will always act to prevent knife crime.”