The county’s knife crime team were out on patrol in Bassetlaw on Tuesday night (18 July) and spotted a car making off at speed.

A search then ensued, and the vehicle was stopped in Scrooby Road, Bircotes, at around 7.15pm.

Following a search of the car, a small lock knife, balaclava, gardening gloves, and cash were found.

A balaclava

Ryan Millington, aged 29, of Kingston Road, Worksop, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

He has been released on bail to appear before magistrates in Mansfield on 18 October.

A further 49-year-old man was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of failing to stop a vehicle, drug driving, and driving without reasonable consideration to other users.

He’s been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county knife crime team, said: “We are regularly carrying out patrols like this and will always act when we think we’ve spotted anything suspicious to investigate.

“We refused to give up on finding this vehicle and have now charged a man in relation to the incident who will next face magistrates in court.