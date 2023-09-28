Substantial reward on offer after stolen digger smashes into listed Doncaster pub
Detectives are investigating after a stolen digger was deliberately driven into the walls of a pub.
Officers were called to The Mucky Duck, in Eel Pool Road, Drakeholes, Bassetlaw, at around 11.55pm on Wednesday (27 September) after reports the digger had been used to ram into the venue.
Significant damage has been caused to the listed building, which is currently being renovated.
No attempt was made to gain access to the building by the offenders and it is believed they fled the scene on foot.
The digger had earlier been stolen from an address in Town Street, Clayworth.
Officers are studying CCTV of the incident and carrying out other local inquiries but are asking for help from anyone with information about what happened.
Detective Sergeant Jackie Price, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are at the very early stages of our investigation, but want to hear from anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage which could help with our inquiries.
“The raid has caused a considerable amount of damage to a well-known business and local landmark. We are determined to track down those responsible.”
Owner Harriot Bolland said she was “devastated” after the mindless attack and said a susbstantial reward is on offer for information.
Anyone with information which could help investigators with their inquiries, including anyone who may have recorded CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 801 of 27 September 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.