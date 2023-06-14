News you can trust since 1925
Student police officer receives head injury after woman attacked him with weapon in Doncaster

A student police officer received a head injury after he was attacked by a woman with a weapon in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Inspector Milnes @SYP_CMilnes tweeted on Monday that yet another of his officers had been injured while carrying out their job.

He said: “Another officer injured! Whilst arresting a female, she has assaulted one of our new students with a weapon which required gluing!

"Thankfully he’s OK & suspect charged & remanded to Court! Let’s hope for some justice ! Nobody goes to work to be assaulted! #Police #Doncaster”

The student police officer's head injury