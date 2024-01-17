String of windows smashed in wrecking spree in Doncaster shopping street

A string of businesses had their windows put through in a wrecking spree in a Doncaster shopping street.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bentley High Street was left covered in shards of glass after yobs smashed windows at a number of premises last night.

A cafe, bookmakers, a barber shop and a sports bar were all understood to have been attacked in the incident which is understood to have taken place at around 10.30pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This morning, shop owners were left clearing up the trail of destruction with several of the premises boarded up after the attacks.

A string of businesses in Bentley had their windows smashed in a wrecking spree.

One concerned resident said: “About six or seven businesses were targeted and apparently the police have said they can't do anything about it.

“The did both sides of the High Street, there’s smashed glass all over.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details on the incident.