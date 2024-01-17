String of windows smashed in wrecking spree in Doncaster shopping street
Bentley High Street was left covered in shards of glass after yobs smashed windows at a number of premises last night.
A cafe, bookmakers, a barber shop and a sports bar were all understood to have been attacked in the incident which is understood to have taken place at around 10.30pm last night.
This morning, shop owners were left clearing up the trail of destruction with several of the premises boarded up after the attacks.
One concerned resident said: “About six or seven businesses were targeted and apparently the police have said they can't do anything about it.
“The did both sides of the High Street, there’s smashed glass all over.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details on the incident.
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.