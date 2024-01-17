News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

String of windows smashed in wrecking spree in Doncaster shopping street

A string of businesses had their windows put through in a wrecking spree in a Doncaster shopping street.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bentley High Street was left covered in shards of glass after yobs smashed windows at a number of premises last night.

A cafe, bookmakers, a barber shop and a sports bar were all understood to have been attacked in the incident which is understood to have taken place at around 10.30pm last night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This morning, shop owners were left clearing up the trail of destruction with several of the premises boarded up after the attacks.

Most Popular
A string of businesses in Bentley had their windows smashed in a wrecking spree.A string of businesses in Bentley had their windows smashed in a wrecking spree.
A string of businesses in Bentley had their windows smashed in a wrecking spree.

One concerned resident said: “About six or seven businesses were targeted and apparently the police have said they can't do anything about it.

“The did both sides of the High Street, there’s smashed glass all over.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for details on the incident.

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.