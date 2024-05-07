String of offences as police target Doncaster village in crime clampdown
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team undertook a number of operations in Bentley.
A spokesman said: “In relation to feedback, you told us you wanted to know more about what is happening in your area.
“Officers conducted speeding operations, school patrols, as well as foot and bike patrols.
“Over the last week amongst other things, officers have attended the following in the area:
One wanted male has been arrested, three stolen vehicles have been located and recovered, two road traffic collisions have been dealt with and two missing people located while one suspect was charged with assaulting an emergency worker.
The spokesperson added: “We will look to post about other ward areas throughout the month. We would be particularly interested to hear from any local groups that would like us to attend to offer information and crime prevention advice.”