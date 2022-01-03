String of illegal drivers arrested and cars seized in Doncaster New Year clampdown

Police in Doncaster cracked down on a number of illegal vehicles and drivers.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Team spent Sunday in the town – and found a number of dangerous drivers.

Revealing details of the operation on social media, a spokesman said: “We spent a few hours in Doncaster on Sunday night and here’s just a selection of what we uncovered in a short space of time.

“The Astra was on the M18. It passed the marked police car in excess of the speed limit, then stayed in the middle lane.

"A flashing message in our window didn’t move the driver but it did make him slow down to about 30mph!

"The vehicle was stopped and we weren't surprised to find he had no insurance, as well as little knowledge of how to drive on the motorway.

“The Mercedes was a similar story. Spotted driving with no lights on, driver found to have no insurance, no MOT, was on his phone and sat on his seatbelt.

“The rather worse for wear tyre was found on a car being limped through Thorne. Advice for the future? Just stop. Vehicle prohibited and driver issued with a fixed penalty notice.

“An Astra stopped in Tickhill was a disqualified driver with no insurance. Another vehicle seized.

“And the last one was an Audi RS6, stolen during a burglary in Scawthorpe and located by us within the hour.

“Now to see what else we can find.”