String of Doncaster drug arrests as police crackdown on crime and anti-social behaviour

Police have made a number of arrests, seized illegal drugs and cracked down on shoplifting in a blitz on crime in Doncaster.

Working with colleagues from Doncaster Tasking Team and City of Doncaster Council, South Yorkshire Police’s Central Neighbourhood Policing Team focused on drugs activity around the city centre during a two day operation.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Lockwood Road on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin and spice. He remains in police custody while officers consult with CPS to have charges authorised.

Following the execution of a drugs warrant on St Mary's Road, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis. He has been released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Three men, aged 34, 38 and 45, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary of a business premises on Frenchgate.

They have been held in police custody to be interviewed, with a significant quantity of suspected stolen items recovered.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Apley Road after being found in possession of what police suspect is heroin. He has been released on police bail while forensic enquiries continue.

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after being identified for two shoplifting offences in the city centre.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on Grove Place on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs. A quantity of what police suspect is spice has been seized.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, are in custody having been arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis, after a warrant was executed on Woodfield Road, Balby.

A significant quantity of cannabis has been seized. They remain in custody as enquiries continue.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Goodison Boulevard on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He remains in police custody.

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Whitburn Road after breaching a suspended sentence order. He was remanded to appear at court.

A 37-year-old man has been reported to court for an offence of theft from a city centre shop, after being stopped on High Street by officers.

If you have information about criminal activity in your area, please report it police online: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.