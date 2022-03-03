Stomp off-road bike found itself in a “pork sandwich” after Doncaster police chase
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s off road team welcomed new recruits and their first day proved a success.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:54 pm
A spokesman said: “First they had to pass the mandatory off road course. On their last day after a snow and ice filled course they had some sunshine and were let loose operationally.
Read More
Read MoreJAILED: Prison officer and associates sentenced for supplying drugs to Doncaster...
"Firstly they were deployed to Conisborough, after a bit of bike Tetris, the bike and rider of this Stomp found himself in a pork sandwich.”
The bike was seized and the rider was reported for driving offences.