Stomp off-road bike found itself in a “pork sandwich” after Doncaster police chase

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s off road team welcomed new recruits and their first day proved a success.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 12:54 pm

A spokesman said: “First they had to pass the mandatory off road course. On their last day after a snow and ice filled course they had some sunshine and were let loose operationally.

"Firstly they were deployed to Conisborough, after a bit of bike Tetris, the bike and rider of this Stomp found himself in a pork sandwich.”

The bike was seized by police

The bike was seized and the rider was reported for driving offences.

