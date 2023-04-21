Stolen vehicle recovered by police after a tip off from a member of the public in Doncaster
A stolen vehicle was recovered by police after a tip off from a member of the public in Doncaster.
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team received a report from a member of the public and attended a site in Consibrough where they recovered a vehicle that had been stolen over night.
A spokesman said: “If you see something suspicious or that looks out of place please contact us on 101 or via the online portal.”
In an emergency call 999.