Stolen vehicle recovered by police after a tip off from a member of the public in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 17:26 BST

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team received a report from a member of the public and attended a site in Consibrough where they recovered a vehicle that had been stolen over night.

A spokesman said: “If you see something suspicious or that looks out of place please contact us on 101 or via the online portal.”

In an emergency call 999.

The recovered vehicleThe recovered vehicle
The recovered vehicle