Stolen trailer seized and four speeding tickets issued in police day of action in Doncaster

Doncaster North NPT have assisted in a day of action in Highfields yesterday.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 5th Apr 2024, 10:43 BST
There was an engagement stall throughout the day on Market Street.

Officers were out on foot in Highfields engaging with the community.

A speeding operation was conducted in the surrounding area resulting in four traffic offence tickets being issued.

A stolen trailer was also located and returned to the owner.