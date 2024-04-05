Stolen trailer seized and four speeding tickets issued in police day of action in Doncaster
Doncaster North NPT have assisted in a day of action in Highfields yesterday.
There was an engagement stall throughout the day on Market Street.
Officers were out on foot in Highfields engaging with the community.
A speeding operation was conducted in the surrounding area resulting in four traffic offence tickets being issued.
A stolen trailer was also located and returned to the owner.