Stolen pygmy goats could be in Doncaster after one found dumped near canal

The three animals were taken from a property near Selby in February – but one of the trio has now been reunited with its owners after being discovered at the weekend in Stainforth.

Poppy was found at the rear of Manor Tyres in the village on Easter Sunday – and the hunt is now ongoing for Anna and Bluebelle who were also taken in the raid at an address in Carlton near Selby on February 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police say the animals were taken some point after 5pm on that day, with the owner contacting officers the following day.

Two of the three pygmy goats are still missing.

The force said they wanted the public's help to "establish the full circumstances" of the goats' disappearance.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about suspicious vehicles in the area," a force spokesperson added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Amie Smith said: “Please could everyone keep an eye out for any pygmy goats in Stainforth near the old police station as Poppy has been found dumped there.

"She is now back home safe but two are still missing - if seen please contact me immediately.

"Thank you all for helping and for the heroes that looked after Poppy until we could get to her.”