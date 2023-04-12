News you can trust since 1925
Stolen pygmy goats could be in Doncaster after one found dumped near canal

Stolen pygmy goats could be in Doncaster after one was found abandoned next to a canal.

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

The three animals were taken from a property near Selby in February – but one of the trio has now been reunited with its owners after being discovered at the weekend in Stainforth.

Poppy was found at the rear of Manor Tyres in the village on Easter Sunday – and the hunt is now ongoing for Anna and Bluebelle who were also taken in the raid at an address in Carlton near Selby on February 18.

North Yorkshire Police say the animals were taken some point after 5pm on that day, with the owner contacting officers the following day.

Two of the three pygmy goats are still missing.Two of the three pygmy goats are still missing.
The force said they wanted the public's help to "establish the full circumstances" of the goats' disappearance.

"In particular, officers are appealing for information about suspicious vehicles in the area," a force spokesperson added.

Owner Amie Smith said: “Please could everyone keep an eye out for any pygmy goats in Stainforth near the old police station as Poppy has been found dumped there.

"She is now back home safe but two are still missing - if seen please contact me immediately.

"Thank you all for helping and for the heroes that looked after Poppy until we could get to her.”

People who may have captured the goat being left alongside the canal in Stainforth on CCTV are being urged to come forward and anyone with information can contact North Yorkshire Police with details on 101.